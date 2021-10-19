India on track to meet climate change goals: Amitabh Kant

Kant said renewable energy is key to a decarbonized future. “India’s renewable energy sector has become a prime destination for global investors with a potential to attract $10 billion of annual investments. These achievements have contributed to improving the lives of our 1.3 billion people. Simultaneously, we are increasing investments and domestic manufacturing capacity of batteries, electric vehicles and solar, and in the research and development of innovative clean energy solutions, such as hydrogen," a statement from Schneider Electric said, quoting Kant. Our efforts in mainstreaming sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint should inspire countries across the world, Kant said.