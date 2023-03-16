India one of the most impacted countries from terror, D-Company still present in Mumbai, says report2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:50 PM IST
D-Company turned to terror and controls Mumbai's counterfeit market, profiting from drugs, arms, prostitution, extortion and precious metals trafficking.
Dawood Ibrahim and his D-company still control several criminal activities in Mumbai, including trafficking drugs, arms, counterfeiting etc., 10th edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) cited. The report also cited that the criminal outfit has strong links with global terrorist groups, including al-Qaida.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×