The report also suggests that respondents in India may be desensitized to violence in their country, particularly younger respondents who have grown up alongside constant turbulence. On average, 12% of South Asian respondents rated war and terrorism as the top concern to their daily safety, the highest of all regions. The report also lists the Communist Party of India (Maoist) as the 12th deadliest terror group in 2022 ahead of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and Lashkar-e-Taiba.