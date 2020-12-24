India only major country set to achieve targets of Paris Agreement: PM Modi

India only major country set to achieve targets of Paris Agreement: PM Modi3 min read . 12:18 PM IST
PM Modi attended the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, via video conferencing today.
India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while adding that India is leading the world in environmental protection through international solar alliance.
Here's what PM Modi said
Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.
The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release stated.
