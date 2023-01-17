Ace Indian shuttler and double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu on Tuesday was knocked out of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament after a disappointing loss against Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the first-round

World No. 7 Sindhu, a former champion, went down 12-21 20-22 to the world No. 30 in the women's singles match. Sindhu had lost to Katethong last year too.

Sindhu didn't look at her best as she struggled against the left-handed Supanida, who was precise in her returns and looked in more control in the rallies to take the opening game.

She fought hard in the second game as she moved from 12-17 to grab one game point at 19-20. She, in fact, had left the court after the opponent's return was called out. But a video referral showed that the shuttle had actually kissed the line, handing her opponent a chance to close the match and she did it in style after Sindhu went wide.

Lakshya Sen makes a winning start

Meanwhile, defending champion Lakshya Sen made a winning start at the tournament after storming past HS Prannoy in an all-Indian clash at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sen defeated Prannoy 21-14, 21-15 in the men's singles to settle his score against the World No 9 after he had suffered a defeat in the Malaysia Open earlier this month.

The second first-round clash between Sen and Prannoy had been the talk of the town and with both players locked 3-3 in head-to-head after last week's Malaysia Open face-off, everyone was expecting another close encounter on home turf.

Sen's strong defence and relatively slower playing conditions meant that Prannoy needed to come up with something special to pack off his younger opponent. But the defending champion showed how difficult it would be to breach his defence in the initial exchanges and opened up a 11-3 lead and never looked back in that game.

Prannoy managed to keep pace with Sen at the start of the second game but the youngster opened up a two-point lead at the break and then kept things flat and fast to close out the match in 45 minutes.