India Open 2023: PV Sindhu knocked out after first-round loss2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Ace Indian shuttler and double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu on Tuesday was knocked out of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament after a disappointing loss against Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the first-round