India open to engaging with all its neighbours: Foreign ministry

India on Thursday said it was open to engaging all its neighbours on the basis mutual sensitivity and respect in an environment of trust and confidence.

The comment was in response to questions on tensions between India and Nepal over their boundary and what the two sides were doing to defuse the tensions.

“On the recent developments on boundary issue, we continue to monitor the situation in Nepal. We note that this matter is receiving careful consideration in Nepal, taking its seriousness into account," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said,

“India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts," Srivastava said.

The comments follow friction between Nepal and India over the former claiming three areas -- Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani -- as part of its territory, under an 1816 treaty with the East India Company. That agreement, according to Kathmandu, sets the River Kali as its western boundary with India and says the land lying east of the river is its territory. A new map of Nepal with these territories as part of it was made public last week. But the Nepalese parliament is still to formally give its seal approval with one group, the Nepali Congress, seeking more time to decide on the matter, according to news reports.

According to Srivastava, “India attaches great importance to the deep rooted historical, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal. In recent years, our relations have been on an upward trajectory which is evident from expanding and diversified bilateral cooperation and increased GoI’s assistance for development and connectivity projects. This has resulted in timely implementation of several large scale and critical projects. Even in these challenging times ⁰of COVID-19 pandemic, India has ensured unimpeded trade and supply of essentials including medicines to Nepal, besides providing assistance in terms of medical supplies and other facilitation."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via