India open to engaging with all its neighbours: Foreign ministry

The comments follow friction between Nepal and India over the former claiming three areas -- Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani -- as part of its territory, under an 1816 treaty with the East India Company. That agreement, according to Kathmandu, sets the River Kali as its western boundary with India and says the land lying east of the river is its territory. A new map of Nepal with these territories as part of it was made public last week. But the Nepalese parliament is still to formally give its seal approval with one group, the Nepali Congress, seeking more time to decide on the matter, according to news reports.