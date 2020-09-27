India opens dumping probe on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai copper tube, pipe imports

India opens dumping probe on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai copper tube, pipe imports1 min read . 01:25 PM IST
The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020
NEW DELHI : India is investigating imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.
India is investigating imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.
The investigation by India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could result in these imports facing countervailing duties, said a government circular posted on Friday.
The investigation by India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could result in these imports facing countervailing duties, said a government circular posted on Friday.
The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
"The Authority has also received the import data of customs of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate increased imports mainly from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam collectively account for more than 90% of total imports of subject goods," the circular said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated