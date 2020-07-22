India opens new routes to strengthen trade ties with Bangladesh, Bhutan

In another development, last week India flagged off the first trial of container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram port of Bangladesh. This is the outcome of a pact signed by the two countries on coastal shipping in 2015 and another in October 2018 on the use of Chittagong and Mongla Ports for trans-shipment of goods to and from India. During the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October 2019, both sides had welcomed the conclusion of Standard Operating Procedures for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India, particularly to and from India’s North East, creating a “win-win" situation for both countries.