India opens vaccination for all above 45 yrs of age irrespective of comorbidity

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Requests from across sectors were flowing to include younger age groups amidst concerns of mutant strains and low uptake of vaccines. With 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the vaccination ambit to cover those younger than 60 since this mutant has been found to be infecting young people more.