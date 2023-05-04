India operationalizes Sittwe port in Myanmar

India operationalizes Sittwe port in Myanmar1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:30 PM IST
The objective of the project is to provide alternative connectivity to the North East region from Kolkata Port through Sittwe Port up to Paletwa in Myanmar by waterway and Paletwa to Zorinpui by road in Mizoram
New Delhi: India has operationalized the Sittwe Port in Myanmar with the departure of the inaugural shipment, the MV-ITT LION (V-273), from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata on Thursday. The initiative is part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport project.
