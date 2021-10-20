India opposes penalty for delay in WTO notifications

India said it is hard to agree to any proposal that provides for administrative actions and penalties in case of delayed submissions of notifications and assumes wilful default on the part of members rather than taking cognizance of the capacity constraints and other legitimate difficulties faced by a large number of developing countries. “Another way of addressing this issue is to encourage members who update their notifications, despite constraints and to assist those who have not been able to do so, because of various reasons, including limited capacities, and certainly with this example, we can understand that developed countries are not able to fulfil their thing, not because of existing capacities. So, we look forward to a comprehensive engagement on this issue," India added.