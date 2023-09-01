INDIA alliance shifts into election mode3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:21 PM IST
But thorny issues loomed large over the bloc, which didn’t name a convener or unveil a logo—an issue that triggered some disquiet among constituents
MUMBAI : The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of 28 opposition parties, shifted into election mode on Friday, initiating urgent talks on seat-sharing arrangements, key panels and a public campaign next month. The alliance is attempting to wrest back political momentum from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, which sparked furious speculation with the surprise declaration of a special session of Parliament in the third week of September.