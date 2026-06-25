India orders nationwide crackdown on smuggled, unapproved medicines

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator has ordered a nationwide crackdown on smuggled and unapproved medicines, escalating enforcement across borders, logistics hubs and the domestic pharmaceutical supply chain, according to two government officials and a communication to state-level drug controllers, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) zonal offices, sub-zonal offices and port offices.
The directive, dated 22 June, from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, follows what the officials describe as a rise in illegal entry, distribution and sale of unapproved and unlicensed medicines from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, through unauthorized channels. It signals a sharper enforcement posture extending beyond customs checkpoints into wholesale networks, retail pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and digital supply chains.
The officials said India’s $50 billion pharmaceutical market is facing a major challenge from the illegal entry, distribution and sale of unapproved and unlicensed medicines through unauthorized channels from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh.