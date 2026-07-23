New Delhi: Help is on the way for patients facing long delays during medical emergencies. India is set to overhaul its National Health Mission (NHM) ambulance network by introducing strict response-time penalties, mandatory fleet retirement, and electric vehicles, according to a senior government official and a document reviewed by Mint.
India overhauls its public ambulance network with heavy fines for delays and poor care
SummaryThe new rules mandate real-time GPS tracking linked to the 112 emergency helpline, phased retirement of aging vehicles, and a ₹500-crore push to introduce electric ambulances across states.
New Delhi: Help is on the way for patients facing long delays during medical emergencies. India is set to overhaul its National Health Mission (NHM) ambulance network by introducing strict response-time penalties, mandatory fleet retirement, and electric vehicles, according to a senior government official and a document reviewed by Mint.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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