On top of the world: India most populous

India most populous
19 Apr 2023, 11:48 PM IST
India has overtaken China as the world's most populous nation due to a drop in China's population in 2022. India's population is expected to reach 1.428 billion compared to China's 1.425 billion, according to a United Nations report. Experts say India's demographic advantage, with 254 million youth and a median age of 28.4, could contribute significantly to economic expansion, but job creation remains a challenge. India's population growth has slowed in recent decades, with projections estimating it will reach 1.67 billion by 2050.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: India became the world’s most populous nation for the first time last week, overtaking mainland China, as a result of an unprecedented drop in China’s population in 2022, a Mint analysis of United Nations’ projections showed.