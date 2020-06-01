India overtook France to become the seventh worst-affected country by coronavirus pandemic in the world. With the states registering over 8,300 coronavirus cases, the country witnessed the biggest jump in coronavirus count. Originated in China's Wuhan city, the deadly virus infected over 1.9 lakh people in India.

Over 67 lakh coronavirus cases were detected worldwide. More than 3.5 lakh succumbed to death. The United States was the worst-affected country by coronavirus pandemic. Over 17 lakh people tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in US. At least 1.4 lakh Americans died to COVID-19 pandemic.

India first recorded coronavirus infection when a student from Kerala had tested positive for the virus on January 30. The central government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 when the India had confirmed over 600 coronavirus cases. The pan-India lockdown was later extended four times, considering the situation in the country. Several norms were relaxed in each phase and the states were allowed to frame rules to contain the virus spread. Now, the central government decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in the containment areas. The country will exit the world's longest lockdown in a phased manner. All the religious places, shopping malls and restaurants were allowed to function from June 8 in the first phase of "unlocking" India.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state confirmed 67,655 COVID-19 cases. The state's COVID-19 count was nearly equal to the next three states put together. Tamil Nadu, the second worst-affected state after Maharashtra, detected 22,333 COVID-19 cases.

Timely lockdown and early detection of COVID-19 cases helped India to maintain a low mortality rate, said the health ministry. As many as 5,394 people died due to coronavirus infection in the country. India's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 2.8%, one of the lowest among the worst-affected countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Union government was taking measures to restart most economic activities, but added a note of caution that people cannot be complacent.

“COVI-19 is very much there and we cannot be complacent. Keep fighting. Wear masks. Wash hands. Take all other precautions. Every life is precious," Modi said.

















