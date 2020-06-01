India first recorded coronavirus infection when a student from Kerala had tested positive for the virus on January 30. The central government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 when the India had confirmed over 600 coronavirus cases. The pan-India lockdown was later extended four times, considering the situation in the country. Several norms were relaxed in each phase and the states were allowed to frame rules to contain the virus spread. Now, the central government decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in the containment areas. The country will exit the world's longest lockdown in a phased manner. All the religious places, shopping malls and restaurants were allowed to function from June 8 in the first phase of "unlocking" India.