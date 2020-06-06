With the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, India overtook Italy to become the sixth worst-hit nation by coronavirus pandemic. According to the data released by John Hopkins University, India recorded the highest number of coronaivrus cases in the world after the United States, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain.

India's COVID-19 count hit a new high as the states had recorded over 9,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day. The number of fatalities from coronavirus pandemic rose to 294 on Friday — the highest death toll in a single day.

Globally coronavirus infected more than 67 lakh people. Nearly 4 lakh people lost their lives since the outbreak had emerged in China last year. The United States confirmed the most number of coronavirus cases in the world. More than 18 lakh people tested positive in America. The death toll in the country rose to 1.09 lakh.

Brazil came at the second position with 6.14 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases. In terms of fatalities, the United Kingdom recorded the most number of COVID-19 deaths after the US. Over 40,000 people in the UK lost their lives due to pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been doubling every three weeks but the epidemic is not growing exponentially in the country and South Asia region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

"In South Asia, not just in India, but in Bangladesh and... Pakistan and other countries of South Asia with large dense populations, the disease has not exploded, but there is always the risk of that happening," Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told a news conference.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, noting India has a population of 1.3 billion, said that the 200,000 reported cases, "look big but for a country of this size it's still modest".

US President Donald Trump said India, China will have more COVID-19 cases with more tests. Commenting on the COVID-19 tests in the US, Trump said, “We will be well over 20 million tests. Remember this, when you test more, you have more cases."

“I say to my people every time we test; you find cases because we do more testing. If we have more cases, if we wanted to do testing in China or in India or other places, I promise you there would be more cases… you are doing a fantastic job in getting out the swabs," he added.

Considering the rapid growth in coronavirus cases, India will set to rise to the fifth spot among 10 worst-hit countries by coronavirus pandemic around the world.

