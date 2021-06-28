In a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone, India has overtaken the United States in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far, the union health ministry said.

As many as 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

The United States, meanwhile, has administered 32,33,27,328 doses of the vaccine since vaccinations started on December 8. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France, have administered 7,67,74,990, 7,14,37,514, 4,96,50,721 and 5,24,57,288 doses respectively.

More than 1.15 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

View Full Image Source: Ministry of Health

As many as 46,148 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India. Active cases have further declined to 5,72,994.

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day, with 58,578 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,72,994.

The national recovery rate stands at 96.80 per cent.

The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,79,331, including 2,93,09,607 recoveries and 3,96,730 deaths.

