India overtakes USA in terms of Covid-19 recoveries

New Delhi: India has overtaken USA and become the top country in terms of global Covid-19 recoveries, the government said on Saturday even as the overall tally of Covid-19 cases reached 53,14,197.

According to union health ministry, India has reported the highest number of total recoveries with more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged.

India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries pushing the national recovery rate to nearly 80% (79.28%), the union health ministry said in a statement. India however remains at the second position in the country in terms of Covid-19 cases after surpassing Brazil last week.

A total of 95,880 recoveries have been recorded in last 24 hours. Around 90% of the new recovered cases are being reported from 16 states/UTs.

Of the recovered cases in the last 24 hours, about 60% are being reported from five states, viz. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 (23%) and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 (12.3%) to the single-day recoveries, the health ministry said.

90% of the total recovered cases are being reported from 15 states/UTs.

The top five states with the maximum caseload viz Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are also nodal for highest number of total recoveries, the ministry added.

A total of 85,652 people have succumbed to the highly infectious disease.

Meanwhile, a high level review meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday wherein along with several central government officials, Chief Secretaries of the 12 State/UTs participated. These states are- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chandigarh, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal.

About 80% of the Covid-19 caseload in the country is concentrated in these States/UTs, the government said in a statement.

Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal also addressed the states and reviewed the oxygen availability in these states.

The minister specifically requested them to focus on analysing district level and health facility level status and effectively plan and manage logistical issues related with Oxygen availability.

He also urged them to share their best practices which in turn can be emulated by other states/UTs in the country.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed concern that the case fatality rates of several states are still higher than that of the national average.

He urged the states to analyse mortalities district- and hospital-wise for identification of critical areas of intervention. He also exhorted the states to ensure optimal utilization of RT-PCR capacity.

Gabau underlined the need for ensuring that no symptomatic negative case (tested by Rapid Antigen Tests) is missed and all such cases are mandatorily administered RT-PCR test.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan presented a detailed status note of Covid-19 of all these states with particular focus on the number of tests being conducted in each state/UT, their positivity rate and their average daily case fatality rate, availability of health infrastructure and their district-wise oxygen availability.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated