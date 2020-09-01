India paid the price of coronavirus lockdown for little reward

That figure exceeded 50% for construction. The financial sector, which is the biggest component of services, declined 5.3%.These are staggering numbers, even in a world where the roll calls for recession have become numbing. The case for greater fiscal stimulus almost makes itself, except that the government is bumping up against its own constraints. Separate figures Monday showed that Modi breached his full fiscal-year deficit target after just four months. Something needs to give. New rules allowing banks more room to buy and hold government debt will go some way toward absorbing the extra financing needed to buttress the economy. The RBI has also been conducting a Fed-style “Operation Twist" program since December, where the bank buys long-term debt while selling shorter-maturity securities.