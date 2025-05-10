India-Pak Conflict: Pakistan air bases 'hit', explosions in Srinagar, Jammu – what we know so far

India-Pakistan Conflict: People in Srinagar and Jammu cities of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to loud explosions on Saturday morning as military tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan claimed that India has fired missiles at three of its air bases. But most of the missiles were intercepted and that retaliatory strikes on India were underway, it said as reported by news agency AP. '

Also Read | India Pakistan LIVE: MEA postpones official media briefing amid attacks

News agency ANI said India has hit four air bases in Pakistan, quoting sources.

Pakistan Airbases Targeted: Report The Indian missiles targeted Nur Khan air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, Murid air base in Chakwal city and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province, according to Pakistani army spokesman, Lt General Ahmad Sharif in a televised address, AP said.

There was no official comment from India on this claim yet.

Pakistan also claimed it launched a military operation against India targeting multiple bases including a missile storage site in northern India. The Pakistani military said it used medium-range Fateh missiles to target an Indian missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur. This was not confirmed by the Indian side. Sources, however said, Fateh missile from Pakistan has also been shot down by India.

Explosions in Srinagar, Jammu Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early morning on 10 May. The blasts, some of them loud, were heard hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places in the city.

The blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport, news agency PTI, quoted unmamed officials. Sirens also went off across the city as soon as explosions were heard. Electricity was also cut across the city, locals told LiveMint on phone from Srinagar.

Explosions were also heard in Jammu early morning. An explosion was also heard in Udhampur's Dibber area. A video shared by news agency ANI showed smoke rising and air sirens going off.

Pakistan’s blatant escalation: Indian Army Indian Army said in a post on X that Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders.

“In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,” it said.

Khasa is the headquarter of a armed force brigade.

“Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs,”

Rajouri Additional DC Dies An officer of the J&K Administration Services died as Pakistani shelling hit his residence in the Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared the “devastating news” on X social media platform.

Omar Abdullah said, “We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services.”

Raj Kumar Thapa was posted as Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

G7 Urges Maxumum Restraint The group of seven (G7) countries have urged both the nations to show maximum restraint and engage in direct dialogue. The statement also condemned the 22 April terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan. Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the G7 statement read.

Pakistan opens fire in Jammu Sector On 9 May 2025, from about 9 pm, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in Jammu sector without any provocation, the Border Security Force (BSF) said

“BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshake,” it said.

Indian Army Post Destroyed The Indian Army destroyed Pakistani post and terrorist launch pad that were being used to launch drones near Jammu. Surface-to-air missile systems were activated in Srinagar by the armed forces amid escalation between India and Pakistani, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Pakistan shelling contined to damage several houses across Jammu and Kashmir, including in the Uri district.

26 drones intercepted Saturdays development came a day after India foiled Pakistani drone strikes on 26 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In an armed drone strike, three civilians were injured in Punjab’s Ferozepur town last night.

Also Read | Srinagar wakes up to multiple explosions

Friday’s attack by Pakistan and counter-offensive by India comes a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strike by India, coined Operation Sindoor, came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on 22 April.

32 Airports Shut Thirty-two airports across northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar and Amritsar, have been closed for civilian flight operations till May 15, according to the civil aviation regulator.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations.