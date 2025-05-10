India-Pak news: Russia assured full support to India in its fight against manifestations of terrorism, says MoS Defence

Russia has assured full support to India in its fight to against all manifestations of terrorism and promised to promptly fulfil military orders in the pipeline, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said.

The MoS represented India at the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. While in Moscow, he called on Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen Alexander Fomin to discuss deepening military and technical cooperation, news agency PTI reported.

Russia promises to fulfil military orders "Russia assured that it will support us in our battle against all manifestations of terrorism and said the cooperation between the two nations will continue to advance based on existing agreements," Seth told PTI.

He said that Russia has promised to promptly fulfil military orders in the pipeline. While thanking Russia for its support against cross-border terrorism, he said that both nations have agreed to enhance ties through existing framework and regular consultations.

MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth's Russia visit Seth laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his Russia visit. He also addressed the members of the Indian community in Moscow on Friday.

“The colder the weather in Russia, the warmer the friendship with India,” he said, observing that the month of May is supposed to be pleasantly warm, but this year it was unusually cold.

Seth said he was highly impressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's humble nature.

“I had an opportunity to meet President Putin thrice. He very warmly greeted me and impressed me with his humble nature,” he said.

What is Victory Day? In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. On May 9, the commanders-in-chief then signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany which ended the war. Advertisement

The national holiday honours the sacrifices of Soviet troops and civilians during the war. The Soviet Union reportedly suffered 24 million casualties during the war, including soldiers and civilians.

Russia's state-run news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on April 29, “On the banks of the Volga, our troops halted and crushed the enemy. A decisive blow was delivered to the Nazi war machine, marking a turning point in the war and opening the road westward — to Berlin and to the Great Victory, whose 80th anniversary we will solemnly celebrate very soon, on May 9.”