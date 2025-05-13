India, Pakistan adhere to ‘mutual commitment’ to ‘not fire single shot or…’ | What we know so far

After the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held high-level talks, sources said on Tuesday that the two countries decided to adhere to a "mutual commitment".

"Following the news of talks between Director Generals of Military Operations, mutual commitment from both sides that we must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other is being adhered to," sources told news agency ANI in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Here's all we know about India-Pakistan tensions so far: 1. Even as sources hinted at a "mutual commitment" between India and Pakistan, Air India and IndiGo announced the cancellation of a few flights.

Air India announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for Tuesday.

The move follows a similar announcement from IndiGo. In a statement posted on X, Indigo said, "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025.

2. Meanwhile, the Indian Army reportedly said that no enemy drones have been reported on Indian territory at present, and the situation remains calm and completely under full control.

Earlier on Monday, drone activity was observed for a few hours along the International Border in Jammu's Samba district as well as Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Sources told ANI early Tuesday that after initial sightings of drones in Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kathua, the Indian Army confirmed that there were “no drone sightings" and that "the ceasefire situation prevails.”

The drone activity along the border came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor and the meeting of the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

3. On Monday evening, during his first address on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India will not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail”. He said the operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance, and future action will depend on their behaviour.

4. The Congress demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump's claims, made minutes before the prime minister addressed the nation. The party asked if the operation against Pakistan was stopped due to trade obligations and whether he had accepted American mediation on Kashmir.

5. The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday. "Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed," sources said.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas. The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on Monday, were later scheduled for the evening.

6. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday on stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".