India, Pakistan agree to cease cross border firing
BSF has initiated retaliatory fire along the Pakistan border after the unprovoked firing. Photo: HT
BSF has initiated retaliatory fire along the Pakistan border after the unprovoked firing. Photo: HT

India, Pakistan agree to cease cross border firing

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 01:00 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Since 2012-13, India has been pointing out that a 2003 pact has been violated by Islamabad. New Delhi believes the move is aimed at keeping the dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir alive

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan have agreed to stop cross border firing from early hours of Thursday, in a surprise a move that is expected to ease tensions along their respective frontiers, a joint statement said.

The announcement came after talks between director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both the countries over a hot line.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere," the statement said. "n the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence."

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," as per the statement.

Both sides "reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding."

It was not immediately clear what prompted the decision to bring to halt cross border firing.

According to a 2003 pact, the two sides had put in place a ceasefire across their borders. Since 2012-13, however, India has been pointing out to Pakistan that the 2003 pact has been violated by Islamabad. New Delhi believes the move is aimed at keeping the dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir alive, by focusing international attention on the tense border to draw in mediation from third countries. New Delhi says that the dispute is to be settled bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

India also says that Pakistan sends in terrorists into Kashmir under the cover of cross border firing.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

