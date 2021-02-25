India, Pakistan agree to cease cross border firing

According to a 2003 pact, the two sides had put in place a ceasefire across their borders. Since 2012-13, however, India has been pointing out to Pakistan that the 2003 pact has been violated by Islamabad. New Delhi believes the move is aimed at keeping the dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir alive, by focusing international attention on the tense border to draw in mediation from third countries. New Delhi says that the dispute is to be settled bilaterally between India and Pakistan.