India, Pakistan agree to extend ‘Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’ for another five years

India and Pakistan will extend the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Agreement for five years, ensuring uninterrupted pilgrim access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. India also urged Pakistan to waive the USD 20 service charge imposed on pilgrims.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 10:12 PM IST
India, Pakistan agree to extend ‘Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’ for another five years(AFP)

India and Pakistan has to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for another five years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Agreement was first signed on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

The MEA said, “the extension of the validity of this Agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by the pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurdwara in Pakistan.”

Moreover, in view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:12 PM IST
