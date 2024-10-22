Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  India, Pakistan agree to extend ‘Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’ for another five years

India, Pakistan agree to extend ‘Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’ for another five years

Livemint

India and Pakistan will extend the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Agreement for five years, ensuring uninterrupted pilgrim access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. India also urged Pakistan to waive the USD 20 service charge imposed on pilgrims.

India, Pakistan agree to extend ‘Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’ for another five years

India and Pakistan has to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for another five years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Agreement was first signed on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

The MEA said, “the extension of the validity of this Agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by the pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurdwara in Pakistan."

Moreover, in view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.