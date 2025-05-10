India-Pakistan ceasefire: Both countries agree to ‘de-escalate’ tensions — What we know so far

India-Pakistan ceasefire: India and Pakistan decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 pm today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ‘de-escalation’ decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," Misri said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, also announced that India and Pakistan had worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.