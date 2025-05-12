India-Pakistan Ceasefire: DGMOs agree on troop cut, no firing across LoC

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: The Directors Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday, 12 May.

The discussion focused on upholding the commitment to cease hostilities, refraining from firing or initiating aggressive actions against each other, news agency ANI said. Both sides agreed to explore immediate measures to reduce troop presence along the borders and forward areas, the agency said.

Defence sources confirmed that India's DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai spoke to with his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah over a hotline at 5 pm. The two leaders were expected to address concerns of each other regarding allegations of violations of an understanding to stop all firings and military actions.

Both sides agreed to consider reducing troop presence along the borders and forward areas to ease tensions, the news agencies said. The talks were supposed to be held around 12 noon, but were delayed by few hours.

Monday's talks were the second time that DGMOs of the two countries discussed the ongoing India-Pakistan tension and “combat situation,” Earlier on Saturday, 10 May, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm on May 10.

“Talks between DGMOs were held at 5:00 PM, 12 May 2025. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas” news agency ANI said quoting Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 12 May asserted that India won't be bogged down by any ‘nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan and that the country's military actions against terrorism have only been paused for now.

In his first address to the nation after ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi said that the future course of action would depend on Pakistan’s behaviour. ‘Operation Sindoor’ is now India’s new policy against terrorism and a new line has been drawn, Modi said.

Modi said he wants to let the international community know that talks with Pakistan can only happen on terror and return of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

