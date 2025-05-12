India- Pakistan Ceasefire: Opposition questions Donald Trump's ‘mediation’ - ‘attempt to internationalise Kashmir issue’

India- Pakistan Ceasefire: Opposition parties, including the Congress, have questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government if it was open to third-party mediation on Kashmir after US President Donald Trump made announcements on behalf of India and Pakistan. The parties have also demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

At 5.25 pm on 10 May, Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a ‘full and immediate’ ceasefire following a ‘long night of talks’ mediated by the United States. Minutes later, the ceasefire was confirmed by both India's Ministry of External Affairs and the foreign ministry in Pakistan.

India has, however, contradicted Trump's claim and, instead, said that the ‘understanding’ between the two nations was reached after talks between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

The Congress demanded answers on whether the government had accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir after the US made announcements on behalf of India and Pakistan.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed several questions to the government, including if New Delhi had opened the doors to third-party intervention.

“The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meet chaired by the prime minister and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the governments of India and Pakistan,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has also demanded a special session of Parliament. The demands came after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. There were violations of the agreement as Pakistan resorted to cross-border firing within hours of its announcement.P

On Sunday morning, Trump said that he is looking forward to working with both countries to reach a solution on the Kashmir issue after a "thousand years."

"I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!," he said on his Truth Social platform.

The opposition slammed attempts like these to "internationalise" the issue and "hyphenate" the two countries. The Congress considers the mention of a "neutral site" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for dialogue between India and Pakistan raises many questions, Ramesh added.

"Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? "Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation?" he asked.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said the US move to announce a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan was "unprecedented" and raised several questions.

"An attempt was made to internationalise the issues between India and Pakistan. This is the first time this has happened," he said at a press conference, asserting the government must clarify while taking the nation and all parties into confidence.

Demanding a special session of Parliament, Pilot called for adopting again the 1994 resolution that resolved to take back areas of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. Objecting to US President Donald Trump's social media posts, he said, “Kashmir is a bilateral issue, and the attempt to internationalise it, I feel, is not proper.”

On Sunday, government sources asserted that India would never accept mediation on the Kashmir issue and the only matter to discuss was Pakistan returning territory under its illegal occupation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed Trump pressured India to stop its action against Pakistan. "No other president can interfere in our country's affairs. This is an attack on our sovereignty and it shows the weakness of our government."

DMK leader TKS Elangovan welcomed the stoppage of military actions. "It's a welcome measure by both countries... In the 21st century, war is not necessary, people should live in harmony, they should not hate... Why should you fight with each other? Trump had also asked for a ceasefire, it is a good measure."

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha asked who gave Trump the mandate to talk about Kashmir.

"The announcement that had to come from our side… But a new 'sarpanch', 'Chaudhary saheb' (Trump) announced the ceasefire. He talked about Kashmir and its history. Who are you to talk about this when you don't have the locus standi? It is against the spirit of the Simla accord. The mood of the nation is akin to what it was in 1971, it should remain so," he said.

The CPI expressed serious concern over reported US involvement in facilitating the agreement between India and Pakistan, even as it welcomed the understanding.

It demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain what role the US played and how the American president announced the agreement before the Indian government.