Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai Police bans use of firecrackers from May 11 to June 9

The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued an order prohibiting the use of firecrackers, fireworks, and rockets within the limits of Brihanmumbai from May 11 to June 9 due to tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by clause (u) of sub-section (1) of section 33 read with sub section 2 of the section 10 of the Maharashtra Police Act, XXIl of 1951, I Akbar Pathan, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihan Mumbai hereby make the following order. No persons shall let off or throw any fire crackers/firework or send up any rocket including a chidi in or upon any place in the limits of Brihan Mumbai for the period from 11th May, 2025 to 09th June, 2025 (Both days inclusive)," Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations), Brihan Mumbai stated in a letter.

"I, further direct that this order shall be promulgated in Brihan Mumbai by affixing copies thereof at prominent public places and by announcing the same on loudspeakers/megaphones," it added.

India-Pakistan reach a ceasefire India and Pakistan have decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 pm today, Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also announced that India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.