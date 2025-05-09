India Pakistan conflict: Centre empowers Army chief to call out ‘every enrolled person’ of Territorial Army for support

The central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out "every officer and every enrolled person" of the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or to be embodied to support or supplement the regular Army.

The move comes in the wake of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Army, on the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

A day prior to that, the Indian Armed Forces, under Operation Sindoor, had carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Order to stay in force for three years The notification, dated May 6, said that the order will remain in force for three years with effect from February 10, 2025 to February 9, 2028.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948, the Central Government empowers Chief of the Army Staff to exercise the powers under that rule to call out every officer and every enrolled person of the Territorial Army to provide for essential guard or to be embodied for the purpose of supporting or supplementing the regular army," reads the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence's Department of Military Affairs.