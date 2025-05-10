India-Pakistan conflict: What are RED and GREEN alert sirens? What they indicate and what to do? FAQs answered

India-Pakistan conflict: India's ongoing conflict with Pakistan escalated further, after the latter launched a fresh attack on its neighbour. Sirens were sounded and blackouts were enforced in Jammu, Samba, other areas.

In retaliation, India reportedly launched missiles and drones at four airbases in Islamabad. Top government officials have now said that India has also “decided that any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly.”

So what are the different sirens sounded in the wake of an impending war? What is the difference between a Red Alert and a Green Alert? What to do in case of sirens?

Air sirens – Red Alert vs Green Alert There are two types of air raid alert sirens that are sounded – Red Alert, and Green Alert.

Red Alert signals a warning to take shelter, and Green Alert indicates that the threat has passed.

Red Alert siren Green Alert siren Pitch goes back and forth Constant pitch Sounded for five minutes Sounded for one minute

How to identify a Red Alert siren? A Red Alert is sounded by district administrations when they receive a warning from Air Force stations about potential air raids.

Air sirens sounded during the time of a Red Alert have descending type of pitch, where the sound continues back and forth between higher and lower pitches, in an interval of every four seconds.

Red Alert siren time duration A red alert sir siren is sounded for around five minutes, so that people identify as a red alert, and remain within their houses.

What to do during a Red Alert? The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines for when a red alert siren is sounded, as per the Chandigarh district administration. Here's what you should do:

1.Switch off all lights, fans, and electrical appliances—both inside and outside your home.

2. Close curtains and windows to prevent any light from escaping.

3. Disable automatic lighting systems in advance.

4. Refrain from using mobile phones, flashlights, or any light-emitting devices in open areas.

During a red alert, residents are advised to stay indoors, keep away from windows and exterior walls, and avoid going out onto balconies or rooftops. If you’re in a vehicle, park safely, switch off the headlights, and seek shelter in a nearby building, underpass, or underground parking area.

How to identify a Green Alert? As and when threats about air raids is reduced, a green alert is sounded. It has a constant pitch, unlike the pitch of a red alert siren, which varies during the course of time it is sounded.

Green Alert siren time duration A green alert is sounded for one minute.

A green alert indicates that civilians can step out of their houses for essential work, and can also turn on the lights in their buildings if needed.

Pakistan attacks again; India retaliates In response to "Pakistan's blatant escalation" — as termed by the Indian army — India on Saturday, launched missiles and drones at four airbases in Pakistan's Islamabad, reported ANI, citing sources.

