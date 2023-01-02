India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities, prisoners

India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians
New Delhi: India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations through their representatives in each other’s capitals, for the 32nd time as part of an annual ritual that has been in practice for more than three decades. They also shared a list of prisoners held in each other’s custody.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations through their representatives in each other’s capitals, for the 32nd time as part of an annual ritual that has been in practice for more than three decades. They also shared a list of prisoners held in each other’s custody.
The lists of nuclear installations and facilities were exchanged as per the provisions of an agreement on prohibition of attacks against nuclear installations. The agreement was signed on 31 December 1988, and came into force on 27 January 1991.
The lists of nuclear installations and facilities were exchanged as per the provisions of an agreement on prohibition of attacks against nuclear installations. The agreement was signed on 31 December 1988, and came into force on 27 January 1991.
In a separate statement, the ministry of external affairs said the two countries also exchanged a list of each other’s citizens held in prisons.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a separate statement, the ministry of external affairs said the two countries also exchanged a list of each other’s citizens held in prisons.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians," the statement said. “The government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody."
“India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians," the statement said. “The government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody."
“In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and 02 Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan."
“In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and 02 Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan."
“India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," it added.
“Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," it added.
The Indian government has made the request in the context of the exchange of the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both countries as part of a practice to do so on 1 January and 1 July of every calendar year under the framework of a 2008 pact.
The Indian government has made the request in the context of the exchange of the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both countries as part of a practice to do so on 1 January and 1 July of every calendar year under the framework of a 2008 pact.