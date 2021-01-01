India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations and facilities

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, lists of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under an agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two countries

The two countries – that have been having frosty ties especially since India revoked a special provision of its constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 – also exchanged lists of civilian prisoners in each other’s countries, two separate statements from the Indian foreign ministry said.

India in its list said 263 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 77 fishermen were in its custody. Similarly, Pakistan shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 270 fishermen, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians, in Islamabad’s custody, one of the Indian statements said. “This is in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and 1st July," the Indian statement cited above said.

“In view of the covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civil prisoners and fishermen," it said.

India “has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen, along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody…In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the Indian fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners who are in Pakistan's custody and are believed to be Indian," it added.

According to the terms of Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities pact between India and Pakistan, the two countries keep each other informed about nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

“This is the 30th consecutive exchange of such list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992," a second Indian statement said. The pact was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991.

Separately, India conveyed its “it’s serious concerns" to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi over the “repeated instances" of atrocities against the members of the minority community -- a sign of underlying tensions between the two countries.

“We expect the Government of Pakistan to investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this vandalisation and demolition of a temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province," a person familiar with the matter said.

“We also asked for the investigation report to be shared with the (Indian) Ministry," the person added.

