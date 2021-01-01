India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations and facilities

India in its list said 263 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 77 fishermen were in its custody. Similarly, Pakistan shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 270 fishermen, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians, in Islamabad’s custody, one of the Indian statements said. “This is in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and 1st July," the Indian statement cited above said.