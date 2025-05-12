DGMO press briefing LIVE: Gen Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti and AN Pramod expected to hold crucial talks, press briefing today

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) — Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod — will hold a press briefing at 2:30 pm on Monday, May 12. The briefing will take place hours after the DGMOs of India and Pakistan are scheduled to hold talks.

The development comes after a "bilateral understanding" was reached between India and Pakistan on May 10 to halt military action by both sides. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said on Sunday that the DMGOs of the two countries had decided to "further speak on the 12th of May...at 1200 hours to discuss the modalities that will enable the longevity of this understanding.”

However, India accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the "bilateral understanding" just hours after it was reached on May 10.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog on all the latest updates in India-Pakistan news, and crucial DGMOs meeting and press briefing on Monday.