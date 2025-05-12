DGMO press briefing LIVE: Gen Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti and AN Pramod expected to hold crucial talks, press briefing today

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) — Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod — will hold a press briefing at 2:30 pm on Monday, May 12. The briefing will take place hours after the DGMOs of India and Pakistan are scheduled to hold talks.
The development comes after a "bilateral understanding" was reached between India and Pakistan on May 10 to halt military action by both sides. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said on Sunday that the DMGOs of the two countries had decided to "further speak on the 12th of May...at 1200 hours to discuss the modalities that will enable the longevity of this understanding.”
However, India accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the "bilateral understanding" just hours after it was reached on May 10.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog on all the latest updates in India-Pakistan news, and crucial DGMOs meeting and press briefing on Monday.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the temporary Closure of 32 Airports has been lifted. It listed the following:
* Temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025 has been lifted.
* These Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect.
* Travellers are advised to check flight status directly with the Airlines and monitor Airline’s websites for regular updates
Speaking at an event in Pune, Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane said, "War or violence should be the last thing we should resort to, which is why our Prime Minister said this is not an era of war. Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it. "Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice."
The Indian Army and J&K Police have launched area clearance operation in Rajouri, J&K, to neutralize live shells in civilian zones hit by Pakistan shelling.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired another round of high-level meeting with the chiefs of three armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was also present in the meeting.