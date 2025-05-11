India Pakistan News LIVE: Our fight not with Pakistan army, it was against terrorists, says Air Marshal AK Bharti

India Pakistan News LIVE: Air Marshal AK Bharti said that IC-814 hijackers and Pulwama attackers were among the 100 terrorists that were killed in Operation Sindoor. He also said that radar installation at Lahore and Gujrawala were hit by India.
India Pakistan News LIVE: “Pakistan left us with no choice but to retaliate and our retaliation was precise, calibrated,” Air Marshal AK Bharti said, while addressing a special briefing on Operation Sindoor on Sunday evening.
India Pakistan News LIVE: Air Marshal AK Bharti said that Pakistan flew drones across the border on May 8 and May 9.
India Pakistan News LIVE: Over 100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, including high value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, Air Marshal AK Bharti said on Sunday.
India Pakistan News LIVE: Pakistan did not stop passenger and civilian aircraft while launching military drones, says Air Marshal AK Bharti