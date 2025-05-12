India-Pakistan conflict: Fragile peace, talks in sight
Manas Pimpalkhare , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 12 May 2025, 12:10 AM IST
SummaryFollowing a four-day military conflict, top military officials of India and Pakistan will engage in talks amid a fragile ceasefire. India warns of a strong response to ceasefire violations, citing successful operations against terrorist bases.
Top military officials of India and Pakistan will speak on Monday after a four-day conflict ended, even as a fragile pause prevails following days of escalation. India on Sunday said any ceasefire violation will attract a fierce response, after shells rained in from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday itself.
