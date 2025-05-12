Air marshal Bharti said India had neutralized "a few" high-tech enemy fighter aircraft, but did not disclose the exact number as the debris was not on the Indian side. He did not disclose the damage to Indian fighter jets and other assets, but said all Indian pilots were accounted for. He also provided details about the targets of various air strikes that the Indian Air Force conducted over the last four days. He also provided details of Pakistan's offensives across international borders and the LoC.