India Pakistan Tensions: ‘Befitting reply was given’: Indian Army shares video of action across LoC | Watch

India Pakistan Tensions: Indian Army said on Friday morning that it remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the nation and that all nefarious designs will be responded with force. The Army said that the drone attacks emanating from Pakistan were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

In a post on X, Indian Army saud that Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 8 and 9 May 2025.

"Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

The Army shared what is being seen as the first-ever official video of a purported Pakistani military post being destroyed across the Line of Control. The Army didn't describe the details about the video but some reports suggested that anti-tank guided missiles were used to strike the military posts of Pakistan across Line of Control (LoC).

Army Video After India's Action The Army's video and statement comes hours after Indian armed forces launched a counter-offensive and ‘neutralised’ Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, including in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot. The Army also foiled similar bids across 15 places in northern and western regions of the country amid escalated India-Pakistan tensionsafter the deadly Pahalgam attack.

The attack from Pakistan came hours after India said it had targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan and ‘neutralised’ an air defence system in Lahore. The Ministry of Defence said late on Thursday night, in a post on X, that the threat form Pakistan’s attack was neautralised and there were no losses.

Defence sources said on Friday morning that over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during the counter-drone operation by Indian Army Air Defence units in different areas.

“Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas,” the sources said.

IAF activated its Integrated Counter UAS At least eight missiles from Pakistan were directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia were intercepted by air defence units. The Indian Air Force activated its Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and other air defence systems, including the S400 Triumf, Barak 8 MRSAM (medium range surface-to-air missile) and the indigenous Akash, helping set up an air defence umbrella that helped thwart the attacks, according to defence sources.

Friday’s attack by Pakistan and counter-offensive by India comes a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strike by India, coined Operation Sindoor, came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on 22 April.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Indian armed forces successfully foiled multiple attempts by the Pakistani military to strike several strategic targets across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles last night, officials confirmed on Thursday. In a retaliatory operation, Indian forces also destroyed the Pakistani air defence system in various locations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on May 8 that any further action by Pakistan is nothing but escalation and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately. Misri repeated that the original escalation began in Pahalgam, and that India is responding in a restrained manner.