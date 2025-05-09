India-Pakistan tensions: Full list of Indian states where government has cancelled leaves of staff. Check details

With the tensions escalating between India and Pakistan in the past couple of days following Indian Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor', several state and Union Territory governments have cancelled the leaves of government personnel.

The states, especially on the international borders with Pakistan, have taken special measures like closure of shops, schools, and even public places. Apart from this, leave of police personnel have been cancelled.

Here are the list of states which cancelled leaves of its staff: Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all administrative secretaries and heads of departments not to sanction any kind of leave for employees.

Gujarat: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday cancelled the leave of all its officers and employees of all departments and offices of the state government with immediate effect.

Directions have been issued that no officers and employees have been instructed not to leave headquarters without prior approval from the head of the department.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra government on Friday cancelled the leaves of all senior government officials, particularly from the health and disaster management departments.

Punjab: Sharing a 532-km border with Pakistan, Punjab is on high alert. Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled.

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Administration has cancelled leaves of the UT employees.

According to an official statement here on Friday, "The Chandigarh Administration has issued directions that the employees of all the Departments/Boards/Corporations must maintain their respective headquarter or station within Chandigarh and should not leave it, till further orders."

"Any leave sanctioned earlier is hereby cancelled unless approved afresh by the Secretary concerned and that too in exceptional circumstances," it said.

Haryana: The Haryana government has too cancelled leave for police and health department personnel. The civil surgeons across districts were instructed to ensure all officials stay at their postings and avoid leaving district headquarters.

Delhi: All government employee leave has been suspended as a precautionary measure by the UT government.

Himachal Pradesh: In this hilly state, police presence and checks have been ramped up.

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has placed the health sector on alert and cancelled the leave of all doctors.

Uttar Pradesh: The state police headquarters on Friday cancelled all leave of police personnel and those on leave have been asked to join their duties at the earliest.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, the use of crackers and drone flights have been banned in Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday ordered the cancellation of leaves of government employees.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled all leaves of police personnel across the state.

West Bengal: The eastern state, which shares border with Bangladesh, has also revoked all government employee leave and asked those previously granted leave must return to duty.

Bihar: The state government has cancelled leave for police, administrative, and disaster management officials.