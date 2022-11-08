India participates on the first day of World Travel Market1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 03:28 PM IST
The World Travel Market is one of the largest international travel exhibitions. The theme this year is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now
The World Travel Market is one of the largest international travel exhibitions. The theme this year is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now
NEW DELHI: India’s tourism ministry participated on the first day of the World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 in London, said the ministry in a press release on Tuesday.