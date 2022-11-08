NEW DELHI: India’s tourism ministry participated on the first day of the World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 in London, said the ministry in a press release on Tuesday.

“Ministry of Tourism has taken a space of 650 sq. mtr., over 20 participants around Indian Pavilion to participate in the Exhibition," the ministry added. Secretary, Ministry of Tourism Arvind Singh and High Commissioner of India to UK, Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated the Indian Pavilion.

“After the inauguration the Indian delegation and participants went around the Indian Pavilion and booths of various participating states and other stakeholders. During the day, Incredible India organized various Cultural Performances, Yoga Sessions, Hena and Bollywood Dance Performance," the ministry said.

Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, attended the session on “Growing Consumer Demand for Responsible Tourism" held at Future Stage and “Preparing for the next crisis: Reaching for long term sustainability" held at Sustainability Stage, WTM venue.

“Arvind Singh Secretary and Rakesh Kumar Verma Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, held discussions with officials of ABTA to promote tourism between two countries. Verma held meetings with travel trade and media and briefed them about the measures taken by Ministry of Tourism to promote tourism post pandemic," the ministry added.

India Evening on 7 November witnessed the participation of several tourism ministers and secretaries of various state governments participating in WTM 2022. It provided a platform for interaction and discussion to promote India as a multi-product and around the year destination with the sustainability.

Arvind Singh, secretary, ministry of tourism, while delivering the welcome remarks at the India Evening emphasized the priorities and objective of the ministry to showcase the diverse tourism products and services including medical value travel and wellness, luxury trains and the gamut of tourism products to the international business community.

The WTM is one of the largest international travel exhibitions. The theme this year is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now’.