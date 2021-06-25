India petrol, diesel consumption to grow by 14%, 10% respectively in FY22: ICRA

“The favourable prospects of a global economic rebound brought by the vaccine rollout optimism, have resulted in a nearly uninterrupted increase in the international crude oil prices since January 2021. Reflecting this, a weaker INR, higher cesses imposed by the GoI since March 2020 and the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) rates by more than three-fourths of the state governments in 2020, have seen the average retail selling prices (RSP) of MS and HSD in the four metro cities increase to record-high levels of ₹99.54/litre and ₹92.03/litre, respectively, as on June 25, 2021," the ICRA statement added.