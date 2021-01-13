India’ petrol prices hit record high, retailing at Rs84.45 per litre in NCR

Petrol prices in India on Wednesday hit an all-time high, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) selling it at Rs84.45 a litre in the national capital.

The retail price of petrol, which was last increased on 7 January, was raised by 25 paise per litre on Wednesday. After holding steady for 29 days, petrol price was raised by 26 paise per litre on 6 January and again by 23 paise a litre on 7 January. The price of diesel was also raised on Wednesday by 25 paise to retail at Rs74.63 per litre in Delhi.

The previous all-time high price of petrol was Rs84 a litre on 4 October 2018 in Delhi. Diesel price had touched an all-time high of Rs81.94 a litre on 30 July 2020.

There is a growing clamour for the government to cut taxes on fuel. In 2020-21, India, the third-largest oil importer globally, raised taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs13 and Rs16, respectively, in two tranches, through a special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess.

India is prone to price and supply risks. The benchmark Brent crude was trading at $57.24 per barrel on Wednesday, a sharp rise from $18.38 a barrel in April when several nations announced lockdowns to curb the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate was trading at $53.75 a barrel at the time this story was being written.

While covid-19 had hit global energy demand, the announcement of several successful vaccine candidates, international crude oil prices witnessed a spike. Also, oil prices have been on an upswing after the13th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus meeting for “adjustments to the production level for February and March 2021".

The Opec-plus’ December decision was to boost crude output by 500,000 barrels per day from January and eventually return to 2 million barrels per day (mb/d). The Opec-plus decision is significant for India, as Opec makes up for about 40% of global output and 83% of India’s oil imports.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was $55.76 a barrel on 12 January. It averaged $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively. With the spread of the pandemic, the price fell to $19.90 in April, $30.60 in May, $40.63 in June, $43.35 in July, $44.19 in August, $41.35 in September, $40.66 in October, $43.34 in November and $49.84 a barrel in December respectively, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Analysts say that India’s transportation fuel demand is increasing.

“Gasoil demand in India is starting to see signs of a strong revival on the back of robust industrial growth and rising commercial mobility, and is expected to move into top gear when the distribution of covid-19 vaccines gathers speed later in the year," S&P Global Platts said in its recent report.

“Overall, Platts Analytics expects India's oil demand in 2021 to recover back to slightly above the level of 2019, with growth of 465,000 b/d in the year, after declining by 455,000 b/d in 2020," the report added.

Any increase in global prices can affect India’ import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19. It is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). It has 23 refineries and plans to grow its refining capacity to 400 mtpa by 2025.

Seized of the issue, the Central government is working to help state-owned oil refiners and private sector companies draw up a coordinated approach for sourcing crude oil, Mint reported earlier. The first such calibrated strategy, involving public and private firms, may help save on oil import bills

