India’ petrol prices hit record high, retailing at Rs84.45 per litre in NCR

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was $55.76 a barrel on 12 January. It averaged $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively. With the spread of the pandemic, the price fell to $19.90 in April, $30.60 in May, $40.63 in June, $43.35 in July, $44.19 in August, $41.35 in September, $40.66 in October, $43.34 in November and $49.84 a barrel in December respectively, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.