India pharma sector will chalk roadmap for pharma & medical devices for next 25 years: Mandaviya2 min read . 07:11 PM IST
- He said the government will brainstorm with different stakeholders to come up with a policy on manufacturing of patent drugs.
NEW DELHI : The Central government will plan the road map of Indian pharma and medical device sector for the next 25 years in the upcoming 7th edition of India Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Conference 2022, said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemical & Fertilizers on Friday.
He said the government will brainstorm with different stakeholders to come up with a policy on manufacturing of patent drugs.
The theme of the event-- “Vision 2047 transformative roadmap for the future" is scheduled from 25th to 27th April next week will see the participation of pharma sector from all across the world.
Mandaviya said, “We have gained a benefit from the previous India pharma conference held last time. Every year this meeting is convened with focus issues like building resilient supply chains and the need to harness technology in the pharma and medical device sectors, the potential to tap into the manufacturing of medical equipment, and many more. We have already seen India as the pharmacy of the world. For example- out of five medicines used in the world, one is generic medicine manufactured in India. There are more than 3500 pharma companies and over 10,500 manufacturing plants. We have to go beyond this and we will brainstorm in this India Pharma conference."
“Apart from generic medicine, Indian pharma sector is also focusing on increasing the patented drug manufacturing.
“For patent drug manufacturing, we need research, innovation and policy. In the coming days, we will brainstorm with the stakeholders on various fronts - policy, economic, research and innovation," said the Union Chemical and Fertilizer minister.
Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilizers stressed on India’s production of vaccines, therapeutics, production of PPE Kits & diagnostic tests, medical Oxygen, ventilators etc. in record time when India saw an unprecedented pandemic crisis.
Meanwhile, S. Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals highlighted the role of government in supporting the medical device industry.
The department of pharma has been working to ensure a stable long-term policy environment, for both manufacturing and research and Development, and reduce the compliance burden on the industry which is supported with the help of other ministries and central government departments.
