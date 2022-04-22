Mandaviya said, “We have gained a benefit from the previous India pharma conference held last time. Every year this meeting is convened with focus issues like building resilient supply chains and the need to harness technology in the pharma and medical device sectors, the potential to tap into the manufacturing of medical equipment, and many more. We have already seen India as the pharmacy of the world. For example- out of five medicines used in the world, one is generic medicine manufactured in India. There are more than 3500 pharma companies and over 10,500 manufacturing plants. We have to go beyond this and we will brainstorm in this India Pharma conference."