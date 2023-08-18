India, Philippines’ coast guards to ink deal

India and the Philippines are expected to sign an MoU between their Coast Guards next week to boost bilateral cooperation in the maritime domain.

New Delhi

New Delhi and Manila are expected to ink an MoU between their Coast Guards next week, according to persons aware of the matter. The agreement is expected to boost bilateral cooperation in the maritime domain.

It signifies India’s increasing interest in building capacity and partnerships with Indo-Pacific militaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prospect of signing an agreement between the two countries also came up during a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo in June.

“Both ministers emphasized the utility of maritime domain awareness, and in this context called for early operationalization of the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the White Shipping Agreement between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG). They looked forward to the signing of the MoU on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Philippines Coast Guard," reads a joint statement released after the meeting between the two ministers.

The agreement also comes as regional militaries have grown fearful of China’s growing belligerence and military presence in the South China Sea. The Indian Coast Guard has signed agreements with their counterparts in Japan, Korea, Oman, Vietnam and Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The ICG also cooperates with maritime agencies of Sri Lanka, Philippines, Mauritius, Seychelles, Bangladesh USA, Oman, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. A hotline also exists with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to facilitate expeditious sharing of information related to fisherman who transgress into each others’ water," reads the website of the Indian Coast Guard.

At present, the Philippines is encountering heightened military tension from China regarding the contested Spratly islands in the South China Sea.